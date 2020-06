A MAN in his 60s has died tonight in a farming accident.

The man died on a farm in Carrigaline, Co Cork, after the incident at around 10pm tonight.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene and gardai were handling the matter last night, as well as the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

A garda spokesman in Cork said: "The HSA will be investigating."

More to follow...

Online Editors