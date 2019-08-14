Man dies following workplace accident in Dublin's North Docks

Gardai are investigating the death of a man in Dublin’s North Docks following a workplace accident this morning.

The man, aged in his mid 50s, was injured following an incident at around 10.30am.

Emergency services were alerted and the man’s body was later removed to the local mortuary where a post mortem examination will take place.

The Health Safety Authority (HAS) has been notified and gardai will now prepare a file for the Coroners Court.

Investigators from the HSA are expected at the site later today to carry out their own inquiries into the incident.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie:

