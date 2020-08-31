Man dies following Tipperary house fire

A garda investigation is underway following the death of a man after a house fire in Co Tipperary in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and fire services were alerted to the house fire at Pintown, Cloncracken, Roscrea at approximately 4am.

The body of the deceased was discovered inside the house and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently being perserved as gardai work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Roscrea Garda Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscrea Garda Station on 0505 21700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors