Man dies following suspected heart attack while swimming
A man in his 60s has died after suffering from a suspected heart attack while swimming in Kinsale, Co Cork.
The alarm was raised at around 6pm on Monday evening when emergency services received reports of an incident near Sandycove Island.
It's understood the man was swimming alongside a group of friends.
Valentia coast guard were contacted, who then requested members of the Old Head and Seven Heads coast guard to assist.
"When the emergency services arrived at the scene, the 65-year-old male was already brought to shore and receiving CPR from the people he was with," said a source.
"We understand he was swimming and suddenly went into cardiac arrest."
Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that the man was brought to Cork University Hospital but has sadly passed away.
A post-mortem will be conducted today.
