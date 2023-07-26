Man dies following single vehicle crash in Co Roscommon

A man has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal incident that occurred at approximately 2.40pm on the N5 at Cloonfree near Strokestown.

“Following a single vehicle collision, the driver, a man aged in his 40s was fatally injured,” a garda spokesperson said.

“His body has been removed to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.”

A technical examination of the scene was completed earlier Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boyle garda station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.