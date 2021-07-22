Man dies following single-vehicle collision in Co Westmeath

A man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle road traffic incident that occurred last Monday in County Westmeath.

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal traffic incident which occurred at around 10.30am, in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar.

The man in his 20s, who was an occupant of the vehicle involved, was taken to Tallaght Hospital in a critical condition, but gardai confirmed this evening that he had since passed away.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"Gardaí in in Mullingar are appealing for anyone who was in the Tudenham Park and Lough Ennell areas between 10am and 11am on the 19th of July 2021 and has any information or footage (including dash cam) to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.”