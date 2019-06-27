One person has died in a road accident outside Abbey in Loughrea, Co Galway, this morning, June 27.

One person has died in a road accident outside Abbey in Loughrea, Co Galway, this morning, June 27.

Man dies following road accident outside Loughrea, Co Galway

The single vehicle incident took place shortly before 7am in the Kylemore area between Abbeyshrule and Abbey.

When contacted, Loughrea gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that one person had died in the accident.

The accident took place on the local Ballyshrule road, no other people were injured in the accident.

Local diversions are in place while the local by-road has been closed off to the public.

Online Editors