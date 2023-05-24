Man dies following jet-ski incident on Carlingford Lough

Emergancy services rushed to the scene after two jet skiers got into difficulty in Carlingford Lough on Monday afternoon

A man in his 40s has died in hospital after a jet ski accident on Carlingford Lough in which a woman was also injured.

Gardaí confirmed they received a report of two people who had got into difficulty in Carlingford Marina, Co Louth, on Monday evening at approximately 5pm.

“A man and a woman were rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. The man, aged in his 40s, passed away on Tuesday afternoon,” a garda spokesman said this morning.

The woman who was rescued remains in hospital, in a stable condition.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident which was responded to by several agencies including units from the Kilkeel and Clogherhead RNLI.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said that the alarm was raised by a member of the public who spotted a jet ski on Carlingford Lough with nobody on it.

Early indications are that the the jet ski appears to have overturned in the water.