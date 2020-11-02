Man dies following incident in Galway Bay

A member of a renowned fishing family has died after an incident in Galway Bay this afternoon.

The alarm was raised by a close relative who was on board a small fishing vessel which was operating a short distance off the coast between Blackrock and Silverstrand.

The incident happened at lunchtime and the man was taken by Galway Bay Lifeboat to the docks in the city centre before being rushed to University College Hospital.

The deceased man comes from a well-known Galway fishing family and his death has shocked people in the city.

The man’s name has not been released until all family members are notified.

Online Editors