Man dies following hit and run incident in Donegal

A garda investigation is underway following a hit and run incident that killed a pedestrian in Co Donegal this morning.

The body of a man was discovered by a road user along the roadway at Windyhall, Letterkenny, County Donegal at approximately 4am.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene and the man was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An examination of the area identified that the male was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene which has been preserved for a full technical examination.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

