A MAN in his 20s has died and a teenage girl is seriously injured in hospital after a car left the road and ended up in a field last night.

Man dies and young woman seriously injured as car hits ditch and lands in field

The crash happened sometime between 10pm and 11.20pm on a rural road in Westmeath.

Gardai in Mullingar are investigating the single vehicle road traffic collision on the Castlepollard to Collinstown Rd R395 on Wednesday.

"The collision occurred at Deerpark, Bratty - approximately 1.5 miles from Castlepollard - sometime between 10pm and 11.20pm on the 15th August," a garda spokesman said.

The car hit a ditch and ended up in a field. A 27-year-old man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at Mullingar Regional hospital. An 18-year-old woman was injured and also taken to Mullingar Regional hospital her condition is described as serious.

It is not yet known who was driving the car.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, to anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 10pm and 11.20pm on the 15th or anyone with any information to contact them in Mullingar on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors