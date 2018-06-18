Man dies and two others injured after car crashes into bridge in Co Clare
A man has died and two others suffered injuries after a car crashed into a bridge in Co Clare in the early hours of this morning.
The incident happened at Caherogan, Miltown Malbay at around 4.15am.
A 30-year-old man, who was sitting in the rear of the vehicle, was killed.
The driver of the car - a 28-year-old man - and a woman (26) who was sitting in the front seat have been taken to University Hospital Limerick.
The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
The Miltown Malbay/Kilmaley Road (R474) remains closed to facilitate an examination by forensic investigators.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Miltown Malbay Garda Station on 065 708 4222, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Online Editors