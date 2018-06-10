Man dies and partner seriously injured after 'men armed with weapons' carry out attack at Cork house

A man has died and his partner is seriously injured after a number of men armed with weapons carried out an attack at a house in Co Cork.

The man, who was in his 30s, suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead this morning.

His girlfriend's injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Another woman and two children under six years of age were in the house at the time of the incident but were uninjured.

The incident happened at around 3am this morning in Ballincollig. The men - armed with weapons - entered the house and seriously assaulted the man and his partner.

The suspects then fled the scene and a car was later found burnt out in the Waterfall area, six kilometres away from the house. Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gurranabraher on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A technical examination is now being carried out at the house and where the car was burnt out. "Gardai in Gurranabraher, Co Cork are investigating a serious assault on a male at his house in Ballincollig, Co. Cork on the 10th June 2018," a garda spokesman said.

"It is believed that shortly after 3am a number of men with weapons went into the injured party's house and seriously assaulted the injured male and his partner. The assailants then left the house. The injured parties were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. The male's injuries are very serious, his partner's, a female in her 30's, injuries are not believed to be life threatening."

