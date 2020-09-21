Man dies and another seriously injured in road crash in Tipperary

Garda have appealed for witnesses to the crash (Brian Lawless/PA)

A van driver in his 40s has died in a collision in Ballynoran, Co.Tipperary.

The fatal road traffic collision occurred on the N24 in Ballynoran, Co.Tipperary this morning at approximately 7.25am.

The collision involved a van and a lorry. The driver of the van was fatally injured, and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s who was driving the lorry was taken to Waterford University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The road remains closed and the scene is now being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information in relation to the collision, to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) should make it available Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

