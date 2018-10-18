Man dies after suspected assault at Conor McGregor fight night party

A man has died following an incident at a house party earlier this month.

A garda investigation was already underway after the man was found with serious injuries at a house on October 6.

The 41-year-old man, who is believed to have been one of a number of people at a house party in the Sruth an Iuir area of Oram, near Castleblayney, was found at around 9.30am.

He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

He passed away today.

Gardaí believe he was injured between 6am and the time he was found, but an exact time the incident occurred has not yet been established.

It is believed he had attended an after-party following Conor McGregor's UFC bout in Las Vegas, which finished after 5am Irish time. Local gardaí were alerted to the incident by ambulance control after paramedics arrived at the house.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact officers at Castleblayney garda station.

They have made one arrest in relation to the incident.

Online Editors