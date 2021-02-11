Man dies after shooting in north Dublin

Gardaí at the scene on Belclare Avenue in Ballymun where a man was shot dead. (Photograph by Gerry Mooney)

A man has died following a gun attack in north Dublin tonight.

The man, aged in his mid 40s, was shot a number of times in the Belclare area of Ballymun.

Gardaí were alerted to the shooting at around 9pm and rushed to the scene along with paramedics from the Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB).

The victim was treated for gunshot wounds on Belclare Terrace but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are investigating the murder and have set up an incident room at Ballymun garda station.

They are also appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has information in relation to the incident, to contact them.

Gardaí were last night examining a motive for the first gun murder of the year.

A garda spokesman last night said that inquiries are ongoing.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe said tonight: "We are hearing early reports of a shooting in Ballymun. While we do not know the details or if it is drugs related, we do know that Ballymun like many communities is in the grip of the drugs industry.

"Dublin City Council are preparing a community report and the Government must respond to it

"The hearts of many community people will sink tonight seeing bad news about Ballymun in the media, knowing this has started feuding in the past and that many people with addiction are being exploited by those making millions.

"We actually had a really positive community meeting online tonight talking about the future of Ballymun but we warned that the drugs industry would hold us all back," Mr McAuliffe added.

A Garda spokeswoman said the victim received a number of gunshot wounds and has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Belclare Terrace and Belclare Park areas this evening between 8pm and 9.15pm to come forward.

“Anyone who may have camera footage of the incident (including dash-cam and mobile phone footage) is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station,” the spokeswoman added.

