Man dies after microlight aircraft he was flying crashes in Co Clare

A man has died after the microlight aircraft he was piloting crashed in Co Clare this afternoon.

The circumstances of the tragedy are still unclear, however it is understood the incident occurred at around 4.45pm in a field off the Ballard Road about 1km from Miltown Malbay.

National Ambulance Service paramedics, units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station and gardaí rushed to the scene.

The Athlone-based Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

However the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that man was flying a flexwing microlight which comprises a hang-glider type wing and single motor.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) of the Department of Transport has been notified and is expected to send inspectors to the scene early on Monday. Gardaí have preserved the scene pending the arrival of the inspectors.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare that occurred this afternoon.

“A male was fatally injured when a motor propelled glider he was flying crashed. The body of the man remains at the scene. The scene is currently preserved and the Air Accident Investigation Unit has been notified.”