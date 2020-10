A man has died after getting into difficulty while kitesurfing in the sea at Dollymount Strand in Dublin this morning.

The man, in his 30’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at Dollymount Strand shortly after 9am this morning.

His body has been removed to the Mater Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

Online Editors