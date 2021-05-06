Man dies after falling into river while fishing in Donegal

A man has died after he fell into a river in Co Donegal while fishing.

The tragedy happened on the popular River Finn yesterday at around midday.

The man, who was in his 40s, was fishing between the Glenmore and Cloghan areas of Ballybofey when the accident happened.

The area is a popular spot for salmon anglers and walkers who visit an area known as the Salmon Leap where fish rise.

It is understood the man lost his footing and fell into the water.

Gardaí and other emergency services rushed to the scene and arrived at around 12.30pm.

The body of a male was recovered from the water a short time later and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the man’s brother was with him on the fishing trip.

His body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The man's identity has not been released until all family members have been informed of this death.

However, it is believed he is from the Draperstown area of Co Derry.

Prayers were offered for the deceased man and his family at mass in the parish of Glenfin close to where he died last night.