A MAN (40s) has died after falling in the Comeragh Mountains in County Waterford yesterday afternoon.

Man dies after falling in the Comeragh Mountains in Waterford

A rescue helicopter attended the scene at Mahon Falls when a man fell from a height at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday.

The Waterford Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 lowered a winch man down to the injured man and he was treated on site.

"An experienced member of SEMRA was also on scene and assisted the winch man and controlled the hi-line for lowering the stretcher and evacuating the injured walker," reads a statement from South Eastern Mountain Rescue (SEMRA) to Independent.ie.

He was then was air lifted to University Hospital Waterford and he was pronounced dead on arrival to the hospital.

The man is believed to be from Tipperary and was out walking with his family.

"SEMRA escorted the casualty’s family members down from hill and had a vehicle waiting at the bottom of the falls to transport them to University Hospital Waterford. SEMRA wish to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," added the statement.

It also thanked the Irish Coast Guard Helicopter, the National Ambulance Service and An Garda Siochana for their assistance.

“Yesterday afternoon the Waterford based Coast Guard Helicopter (R117) was tasked by the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre Dublin on foot of a request from Ambulance service,” read a statement from the Irish Coast Guard.

“The casualty was located and transferred to care of HSE,” it added.

Fine Gael Councillor Liam Brazil said that the incident is unprecedented for Comeragh Mountains.

“It’s a very popular spot for mountaineering and a prime place for it. It wouldn’t be dangerous but it’s up in the hills and mountains and anything can happen when you’re up there," he said

“If it had a walkway, it probably would be a little safer.

“But the community is shocked as it’s a very popular spot for holidaymakers. This doesn’t happen often,” he added.

Online Editors