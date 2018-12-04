Man dies after crashing into vacant house

A man has died after crashing into a vacant house in Co Donegal.

The incident happened on the N15 at Cashelnaveen, Ballybofey at around 11.15pm last night.

The man, who was in his late 20s, was driving a van when he veered off the road and crashed into the house.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains have been removed to Letterkenny General Hospital.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a technical examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who travelled in the area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors