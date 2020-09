Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has been pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the M50 this afternoon.

The collision occurred on the M50 southbound between Junction 12 Firhouse and Junction 13 Ballinteer at approximately 2:50pm.

GardaĆ­ and emergency services are currently at the scene and Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out an examination.

The M50 is currently restricted to one lane southbound near the scene of the collision.

More to follow..

Online Editors