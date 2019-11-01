Man dies after car enters sea in Co Galway

A man in his late 70s has died after the car he was driving entered the sea at The Quay area of Kinvara, Co Galway.

The incident happened yesterday at around 8pm.

The man - who was the only person in the car - was taken to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or motorists who may have been in the area between 7:45am - 8:15am to get in contact on 091 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors