Man dies after boat capsizes off Galway

GARDAI are investigating the sudden death of a man off the west coast after his boat capsized yesterday evening.

The 62-year-old male was out on the boat near Clifden, Co Galway when the tragedy occurred.

The boat overturned at around 6pm, and emergency services were alerted. The casualty was brought to shore by personnel from the RNLI, before he was airlifted to University Hospital Galway by an Irish Coast Guard helicopter.

However, he was pronounced dead a short time later. A garda spokesman confirmed that local gardai are carrying out an investigation into the sudden death.

"It is believed he was on his own at the time," a the spokesman said.

Online Editors