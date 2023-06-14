Man dies after being discovered in Dundrum south Dublin with injuries last night

A man has died after being discovered with injuries in Dundrum last night.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances the death, which occurred at around 11pm in the south Dublin suburb.

When Gardaí arrived, paramedics were at the scene treating the male for his injuries. The man, aged in his 50s, was later pronounced dead.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will now be arranged.

The body of the man remains at the scene this morning.

The scene is currently preserved and will later be examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.

An incident room has been set up at Dundrum Garda Station under the direction of a senior officer.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundrum on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.