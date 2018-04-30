Man detained by gardaí investigating disappearance of 30-year-old woman

Natalia Karaczyn is missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo since early Sunday morning.

She is described as being 5'8" in height, slim build with green eyes and medium length straight blond hair. When last seen she was wearing a black lace body suit, black leather trousers, black jacket and black open-toe sandals.

Investigating gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to the movements of a beige Peugeot estate car 308, partial registration number 09 DL on Sunday morning in the Sligo area.