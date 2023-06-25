Man dead and two others injured, one critically, in Co Kerry road collision

A man in his 50s has died and two others were injured, one of them critically, in a road collision in Co Kerry this afternoon.

The man who died was the driver of one of the vehicles.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his late teens, is fighting for his life at University Hospital Kerry (UHK). A woman aged in her late teens, who was a passenger in the same vehicle, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at Kilbonnane, Beaufort, at around 1.10pm.

The body of the dead man was removed from the scene to the mortuary at UHK where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed to allow forensic collision investigators carry out an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in the area with camera footage, including dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to the investigation team.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.