Man dead after van hits tree in early morning crash

A man in his late 20s has died after the van he was driving veered off a road and struck a tree in Co Wexford.

The incident happened at Clonattin Lower, The Arklow Road, Gorey in the early hours of Sunday.

The driver was seriously injured and was taken to St Vincents Hospital in Dublin where he later died.

He was the sole occupant of the van.

The scene is being examined by Garda forensic examiners and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

The garda Ombudsman has been informed of the road traffic collision and are conducting an examination.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardai in Gorey on 053 9430690, the garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

PA Media