Man crushed to death fixing car in driveway

A man in his late 60s has died after being crushed by a car he was working on in the driveway of a Belfast home.

A man in his late 60s has died after being crushed by a car he was working on in the driveway of a Belfast home.

The PSNI and the Ambulance Service were called to the scene at Cadogan Park, a quiet residential area between the Malone Road and the Lisburn Road, yesterday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said the sudden death is "not being treated as suspicious".

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: "The call was received at 3.28pm and NIAS despatched one rapid response paramedic and one emergency ambulance crew to the incident."

South Belfast SDLP MLA Claire Hanna shared her condolences with his family.

"This sounds like an utterly tragic accident," she said.

"The family are dealing with the shock of such a disturbing incident. My thoughts are with them."

SDLP councillor for the area Donal Lyons said it was an "awful tragedy".

"My thoughts and prayers are with the man's family, loved ones and friends," he said. "This will send shock waves around the neighbourhood."

Alliance councillor Kate Nicholl added: "It's horrific. All our thoughts are with the family."

Belfast Telegraph