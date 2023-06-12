Man convicted of possession of archaeological objects and fined €1,000 in Co Louth

A collection of archaeological objects recovered by gardaí in Co Louth. Photo: National Museum of Ireland

The National Museum of Ireland has urged people to contact gardaí if they suspect ‘treasure hunters’ are using metal detectors to search for ancient artefacts without a licence.

The appeal comes after a recent case in Dundalk District Court in Co Louth, where a man was convicted and fined €1,000 for the possession of unreported archaeological objects.

Social media posts alerted museum staff to the possibility that the man had in his possession objects discovered using a metal detector. A Garda search operation subsequently recovered a range of artefacts, including silver medieval coins, part of a medieval horse harness, and a detection device.

The case dates back to 2019 and the objects, some of which may have been found in the Dundalk area, had been discovered some time before then.

Under Irish law, people are required to apply for a licence to use metal detectors to search for archaeological objects.

All archaeological objects without a known owner are, by law, property of the State.

As part of the National Museum's role to "protect Ireland’s portable archaeological heritage", it routinely monitors online postings that may suggest unlicensed searching for archaeological objects has taken place. Museum staff then assist gardaí with investigations.

“No individual has the right to unnecessarily risk the preservation of our priceless archaeological heritage."

Keeper of antiquities at the National Museum of Ireland Maeve Sikora said she hopes the judgment will lead to greater awareness of the laws that are in place to protect Ireland’s archaeological heritage.

“Ireland’s archaeological heritage belongs to everyone. Artefacts have survived for centuries and often millennia and should be available to be studied and enjoyed for generations more to come,” she said.

“No individual has the right to unnecessarily risk the preservation of our priceless archaeological heritage and we ask the public to be vigilant and to report any potential unlicensed metal detecting to An Garda Síochána.

“The National Museum of Ireland routinely deals with reports of discovery of archaeological objects found by chance from a wide range of time periods and contexts.

“The museum builds relationships with finders and their communities through this work and we would also like to thank the many genuine finders who contact us on a daily basis to report their discoveries.

“We sincerely thank An Garda Síochána Dundalk Garda Station for their support in investigating and obtaining this conviction. We also want to thank the the general public for their continued vigilance in safeguarding our portable heritage.”

Under the terms of the National Monuments Acts 1930 to 2014, anyone who finds an archaeological object must report it within 96 hours.