A man has been arrested following a major security incident at the Family Law Courts in central Dublin.

A man has been arrested following a major security incident at the Family Law Courts in central Dublin.

Man claiming to have a gun and bomb arrested after sparking major security alert at Dublin family court

Gardai received reports of a man armed with a firearm and a suspect device at approximately 11:30am this morning in Smithfield.

A man is removed by Gardai from a courthouse in Smithfield, Dublin .Pic: Collins

It is understood the man walked into Court 32 where Judge Susan Ryan was conducting a family law sitting and started shouting.

The judge, her registrar and a number of barristers and solicitors were present at the time as were parties in a family law matter.

It is understood that the man was involved in a family law case which was due to be heard.

He is said to have produced what he claimed to be a gun.

This later transpired to be an imitation firearm.

The male has since been arrested and is currently detained at the Bridewell Garda station.

Gardai in Smithfield Pic: Collins

Gardai said an imitation firearm has been seized and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are currently at scene to examine the suspect device.

The Courthouse has been evacuated.

It's understood a comprehensive search of the building is underway involving sniffer dogs to determine if any other suspect devices have been left there.

A large garda presence remains at the scene at the Phoenix House complex which houses the courts service and some family law courts.

Officers who were on duty at the nearby Children's Court rushed to the scene after being notified of the incident.

An eyewitness told Independent.ie he saw a woman being led out of the building in a distressed state by what appeared to be a plainclothes garda shortly before midday.

Gardai at the scene in Smithfield

Moments later a grey haired man in his 40s was brought out of the building by two armed gardaí.

The man appeared to be handcuffed and was wearing jeans and a black jacket.

He was placed into a garda van and driven away.

The Luas Red Line has been suspended and is running only between Saggart/Tallaght and Blackhorse.

There is no service between Blackhorse and the City/The Point on instruction from the Gardai.

Be advise Luas Red Line is running only between Saggart/Tallaght and Blackhorse. There is no service between Blackhorse and the City/The Point on instruction from the Gardai.



Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption. — Luas (@Luas) December 20, 2018

Online Editors