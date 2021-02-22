| 8°C Dublin

Man charged with murder of gang boss Robbie Lawlor has been ‘plunged into an Orwellian nightmare’, court told

Alan Erwin

A man charged with the murder of gangster Robbie Lawlor has been plunged into an Orwellian-style nightmare since he was wrongly advised not answer police questions, the High Court in Belfast heard today.

Counsel for Patrick Teer claimed he wanted to provide an account during interviews, but a previous legal representative cautioned him to remain silent.

Despite arguing that a change in circumstances had been established, the 45-year-old defendant was again refused bail.

