Man charged with assault following death of Jason Butler (32) is remanded in custody

A MAN charged with assault causing harm to a young man who suffered fatal slash injuries to his throat from a broken bottle has been remanded in custody.

Aaron Babbington (29) is charged with assault causing harm to Jason Butler (32) in Cork city centre on June 14 last.

Mr Butler sustained serious injuries to his throat in an alleged incident between St Patrick's Street and the Grand Parade at 7.30pm that evening and died two days later in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The 32 year old was originally from Castleredmond in Midleton.

Babbington of Churchfield Avenue, Cork first appeared before Cork District Court on June 16.

He was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Butler and was remanded in custody.

Judge John King was told that gardaí are still awaiting further instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the matter.

Sergeant Gearoid Davis applied for Babbington to be remanded in continuing custody until such detailed directions are obtained.

Babbington appeared before the court by video-link.

While the courts are closed for the month of August, remand court hearings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

When Babbington first appeared before Cork District Court, gardaí objected to bail on the basis of the serious nature of the charge.

Det Garda Patrick Russell previously gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said that Babbington made no reply when the charge was formally put to him under caution.

Det Garda Russell said the gardaí had strong evidence in the matter including witness statements and CCTV security camera footage from premises in Cork city centre.

The court was previously told that the alleged incident was captured on CCTV security camera footage.

He said that the alleged incident happened “in broad daylight in an area with a large number of pedestrians present, including children.”

The court further heard that alcohol consumption was a factor in the matter.

Babbington was arrested by gardaí in Cork city centre on June 14, a short time after the alleged incident.

Mr Butler passed away at Cork University Hospital (CUH) two days after he sustained his injury despite the desperate efforts of doctors to stabilise his condition.

A previous court hearing was told he had been stabbed in the neck with a bottle.

He was residing at SVP Deerpark House Hotel in Friars Walk in Cork.

This is a support service which assists people as they attempt to move on from homelessness.