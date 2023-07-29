Man charged over huge pension pot fraud

Co Down man Paul Ferrin is charged with falsely telling people who transferred their pension pots from the likes of Royal Mail that they would be available as tax-free loans and would be invested on their behalf.

In one case, he is said to have told an alleged victim his £56,000 pension fund from the postal operator would be put into property.

Ferrin is also charged with failing to tell those who signed up for the pension transfer they would have to pay tax on sums paid out as it could be viewed as cashing in the funds.

It is further alleged he did not disclose the fact the transfer would mean the men would have to become company directors and trustees in what are known as small self-administered schemes.

He is also charged with carrying out a regulated financial activity despite not being an authorised person or having his communications approved by an authorised person.

The case involves five individuals who Ferrin allegedly misled into transferring funds.

In one instance, he is said to have defrauded a man by telling him pension was only worth £56,000 and dishonestly concealing the fact that lump sums released back may be liable to be taxed.

Ferrin is accused of defrauding three of the five men by telling them their pension money would be invested in property.

The 67-year-old, of the Saintfield Road outside Belfast, faces a total of 17 charges of fraud and breaches of the Financial Services Act dated between January 2013 and December 2014.