Man charged in relation to armed robbery of shop in Artane

A man is due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to the robbery of a shop in Artane, Dublin, last night.

At around 9.25pm on Saturday a man armed with a screwdriver entered the shop and threatened staff as he demanded the contents of the cash register.

No money was taken and the man fled the scene on foot with a quantity of alcohol in the direction of the Kilmore Road.

Gardaí in Coolock arrived on the scene shortly afterwards and carried out an extensive search of the area which resulted in a man aged in his 30s being located and arrested.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.