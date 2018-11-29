Man charged in connection with fatal Monaghan road crash

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving which caused the death of Stephen Marron in Co Monaghan on Tuesday night.

He is also charged with endangerment of a Garda.

Stephen Marron

The accused, James Tomany of Clay Road, Keady, Co Armagh was remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison.

Mr Tomany will appear in court by video link on December 5.

He faces two charges related to the incident on Main Street Castleblayney on Tuesday night.

The first is dangerous driving causing the death of Stephen Marron.

Garda Michael Devlin

The second alleges reckless endangerment of a Garda contrary to section 13 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He is accused of driving on Yorke Street, Castleblayney onto Main Street Castleblayney while a member of An Garda Siochana was holding onto the vehicle in an attempt to prevent himself from falling from the fast moving vehicle and that this created a substantial risk of death or serious harm.

Both those offences are said to have taken place on November 27 2018.

He faces two other charges alleging assault causing harm to another person on the March 31 2018.

Judge Gerry Jones was told there was consent to him being remanded in custody.

