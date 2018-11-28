A man has been charged in connection with an alleged seven-year campaign of online harassment against women.

Man charged in connection with alleged seven-year campaign of online harassment against women

The 36-year-old appeared before Dublin District Court today.

Information provided by the gardai has not detailed just how many women were affected, though it was noted this was more than one woman.

A number of charges of harassment were brought after what gardai described as an 18-month “intensive investigation.”

The operation was carried out by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau’s Cyber Investigations Unit.

During the investigation, the accused allegedly persisted in communicating with the victims through “electronic means.”

The accused was charged with a number of counts of harassment at Kevin Street Garda Station in Dublin.

He was then brought before Dublin District Court and was remanded for eight weeks to allow a book of evidence to be served.

Following “extensive enquiries” carried out by the investigation team, the accused was identified and a search and arrest operation launched.

On May 23 this year, the man was questioned in relation to the alleged offences but he was later released without charge pending submission of a file to the DPP.

