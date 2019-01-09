Man charged after woman stabbed in Kildare

A man has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in Athy, Co Kildare on Sunday in which a woman received injuries to her back.

The alleged incident happened at a house on Rathstewart Crescent in the town at 8.30pm.

A woman at the house received two stab wounds to the lower back and was taken to Naas hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Her injuries were described as serious but not life threatening.

A man was later arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and appeared at Athy District Court yesterday charged with assault causing harm.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Naas District Court on a January 15.

Gardai in Athy are investigating the incident.

Online Editors