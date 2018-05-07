Man charged after wandering around naked outside Dublin shopping centre
A man arrested for wandering around naked outside a Dublin shopping centre has now been charged and is due to appear in court later this month.
The man, who is in his 20s, was walking around completely naked outside Laurel Lodge shopping centre in Blanchardstown on Saturday afternoon.
Gardaí arrested the man at 2.30pm for public order offences and brought him to Blanchardstown garda station.
A garda spokesman said he has now been charged and released on bail.
Online Editors