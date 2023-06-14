Man caught by vigilante ‘paedophile hunters’ jailed for 18 months

A MAN caught by Internet vigilante ‘paedophile hunters’ as he attempted to make contact with a teenage girl for sexual exploitation has been jailed for 18 months.

Tim Bowen (46) - who was caught in a 'sting' operation mounted in Cork by an Internet watchdog group - was warned that the sexual exploitation of children represented "a heinous crime."

Bowen of Cottage View, Monkstown, Cork appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a signed plea of guilty to two charges.

Judge Colin Daly warned that it was a very serious matter and that Bowen's culpability in the case was very high.

He said the defendant had knowingly communicated with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl with a view to initiating sexual exploitation.

“Children by their very nature are vulnerable to exploitation whatever form that may take - (such) sexual exploitation is the most heinous," he warned.

Judge Daly imposed a three-and-a-half-year prison term but agreed to suspend the final two years in light of Bowen's plea, his co-operation with Gardai, his personal circumstances and his attempts to rehabilitate.

The court was told that Bowen was caught red-handed - and when Gardaí searched his vehicle they discovered a packet of condoms.

Sergeant Gary Duggan said Bowen had been in contact with the fictitious teenage girl over a three-week period.

Explicit photographs were sent to "the decoy adult" and the Internet vigilante group made the age of the targeted individual abundantly clear to Bowen and gave him every chance to cease the communication with the teen.

Bowen, who is originally from Wales, was confronted when he travelled to a Cork coffee shop believing he was going to meet the teenage girl only to be met by volunteers with the vigilante group.

They alerted Gardaí and a detailed dossier on the contacts involved was handed over to officers.

Bowen co-operated fully with Gardaí and surrendered his computer, his tablet and his smartphone.

"The situation that came about was that Mr Bowen was apprehended in Cork by this group," Jane Hyland BL, for the State, previously told the court.

Ms Hyland said it was quite an unusual case in that regard. The vigilante group mount Internet operations to "ensnare" people attempting to make inappropriate online contact with children. Gardaí were notified by the vigilante group of Bowen's actions and a full investigation commenced. Bowen was charged that, between July 4 and July 26, 2019, he attempted to contact a child by way of communication technology for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of that child. The second charge was that, at Costa Coffee in Bishopstown, Cork on July 26, 2019, he did attempt to intentionally meet a child for the purpose of doing something that constituted sexual exploitation of the child. He appeared on a signed plea of guilty to both charges from Cork District Court.

Defence counsel Paula McCarthy BL said Bowen accepted it was a very serious offence but he had indicated at a very early stage his intention to enter a guilty plea.

She also stressed that Bowen had also taken strenuous steps to rehabilitate and address his issues. The court was informed there was no actual victim per se as no child was involved and the 'sting' operation was mounted entirely by adults. Bowen suffers from both attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and bipolar disorder. He lost his full-time job as a result of the publicity surrounding his arrest, subsequent charge and court appearance. His marriage had also ended as a result of the incident. The defendant was now involved in a relationship which was effectively part-relationship and part-carer. Bowen had also made a number of attempts at self harm.

He was now attending Waterford psychologist Dr Nicholas Bankes.

Bowen was also fully participating in the Safe Lives programme which aims to help people with sex addiction issues.

This is a scheme supervised by the Probation and Welfare Service (PWS) and which aims to help sex offenders tackle their addiction issues.

Bowen had cooperated fully with Gardaí investigating the matter and has no previous convictions in Ireland.

He had returned to Ireland in 2010 after a period living in the UK and inquiries with the British police indicated he had no previous convictions in that jurisdiction either. Bowen had commenced the online activity as his marriage began to disintegrate. As a result of his bipolar disorder, his depressive lows now leave him convinced "he is just not able to face the day." On the highs related to his illness, he is able to operate on a daily basis but can suffer from bouts of bizarre behaviour.

In a statement after the sentencing hearing, the vigilante group Child Protection Awareness (CPA) called for mandatory lengthy sentences for adults who attempt to exploit children for sexual gratification.

“Tim came very much prepared in his true intentions that day after clearing out his van and was very explicit in what he wanted to do when he arrived to meet what he thought was a child," they said.

“It was very fortunate that he met us instead of a real child. Our children are our future and the government should put more powers in Garda hands to protect them at all costs.

"Paedophiles like Tim are ruthless and not one thought goes into what the victim has to go through everyday for the rest of their lives. Some turn to drugs, drink, abusive relationships because every day they are fighting the demons that’s been left with them from the likes of Tim."