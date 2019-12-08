Man behind Dublin's €23m white-water raft project is veteran kayaker

The Dublin city manager championing the controversial white-water rafting project for the docklands is a veteran kayaker who has competed 25 times in the Liffey Descent race. But Owen Keegan insists his paddling prowess is "irrelevant" to the Dublin City Council's plans to build the €23m centre at George's Dock in the north inner city.

The facility will offer white water rapids, canoe polo and water polo, and promises training facilities for canoeists and the elite slalom squad and for emergency services in water rescue.

City councillors voted 37 to 19 last week in favour of the plan but it has divided opinion inside and outside the chamber. Michael McDowell, a former attorney general, dismissed the project as "daft" while independent councillor Mannix Flynn has described it as a "grandiose vanity project" for Mr Keegan.

Mr Keegan confirmed this weekend that he has been a keen kayaker for close to 50 years, both in Ireland and abroad but insisted that his "personal involvement with canoeing as irrelevant to the project". He is credited with competing 25 times in the Liffey Descent, an annual kayaking race from Kildare to Dublin.

