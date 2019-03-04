Man attacked with slash hook in Cork

A MAN miraculously escaped serious injury after being attacked in Cork with a slash hook.

The 32 year old suffered cuts to his hands, arms and face after the incident around 3am on Sunday in the north Cork town of Mallow.

Gardaí believe the incident occurred on Connolly Avenue in the town.

The man was able to escape the scene and raise the alarm.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for assessment.

Luckily, the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí hope to speak to him later today about the precise circumstances of what happened.

One Garda source said the incident was "very worrying" and could easily have resulted in serious or life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have now appealed for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Connolly Avenue area between 1am and 3am on Sunday to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Gardaí on (022) 31450.

Online Editors