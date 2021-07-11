Man arrested after woman (34) dies in hit-and-run in Donegal 

A man has been arrested following the death of a 34-year-old woman who was struck by a van in Donegal early this morning.

The man, who is in his 40s, were arrested by gardaí this afternoon who are investigating the fatal hit-and-run.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Letterkenny garda station.

It is understood the woman was walking before she was struck by a white van that failed to remain at the scene.

The hit-and-run occurred on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford and gardaí and emergency services arrived to the scene at around 2.45am today, July 11.

The woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

“Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward and for those with video footage (including dash cam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to investigators,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station 074 9167116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”