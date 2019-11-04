Man arrested over 'fatal assault' on boy (11)

A major Garda investigation is under way into the violent death of a young child in Limerick.

The body of the 11-year-old boy was discovered at a house on Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty, shortly after 7pm yesterday. Emergency services were alerted and gardaí as well as paramedics attended the scene.

Tragically, the child was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He had suffered a number of injuries and gardaí believe he died violently.

Following the discovery, a 27-year-old man was arrested as part of the investigation for questioning.

He is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Henry Street garda station.

Sources last night said that the man in custody and the young boy were known to each other.

Gardaí have said they were investigating all the circumstances of the "fatal assault". The scene on Shanabooly Road remained sealed off last night with a number of Garda vehicles present on the small road.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau have also been carrying out a forensic examination of the scene.

The child's body remained at the house where he was discovered and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A Garda spokesman last night said: "The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time."

The Thomond Park rugby stadium lies in the background of the scene of the tragic discovery, with around 10 houses on the small cul-de-sac.

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan, who is from Ballynanty, said that the area was "devastated" by the tragedy.

"Something terrible happened tonight - the area is devastated - there are so many rumours going around, many not true, so please be conscious of the families, friends and neighbours - please don't post stuff on Facebook/social media etc," he wrote on Facebook.

