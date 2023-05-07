Man arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to discovery of woman’s body in Sligo

Gardaí have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman’s body in Co Sligo earlier this week.

Angela Canavan, aged in her 50s, lived alone at St John’s Terrace in Sligo town and was discovered with head injuries shortly after 8.30pm on May 1.

Her home was sealed off for a detailed technical and forensic examination.

Ms Canavan was a mother of two and a grandmother. She was originally from Crossmolina, Co Mayo.

A garda spokesperson said that gardaí are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

A post-mortem has been conducted, but the results are not being disclosed at this time for operational reasons, gardaí said.

“This morning, Sunday 7th May 2023, Gardaí arrested a male in his 30s on suspicion of murder. He is currently in detention at a Garda station in the North Western Region under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Investigations are ongoing.