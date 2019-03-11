A man has been arrested over the murder of a woman in East Belfast.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Belfast home

The body of the 53-year-old was found in a property in Whincroft Way on the Braniel estate late on Sunday night.

Police said a post mortem is to take place but they are treating the death as murder.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Police have appealed for information.

DUP MLA Robin Newton described the death “another dreadful incident" in the east of the city.

"It will cause concern right across the community," said Mr Newton.

"That the police are treating the death as yet another murder in this part of Belfast is very worrying.”

