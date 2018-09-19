Man arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking released without charge

A man arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking following a search of seven properties in Dublin city centre this morning has been released without charge.

Gardai seized a quantity of heroin and the 24-year-old was detained at Bridewell garda station before being released.

A number of encrypted communications devices were also discovered during the course of the searches.

Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll, who heads Special Crime Operations (SCO), said the "searches undertaken this morning represent further evidence of An Garda Siochana's unrelenting efforts to dismantle organised crime groups that are involved in drug trafficking and a wide range of other criminality who are attempting to murder particular people."

Online Editors