Two people have been hospitalised with serious injuries and a man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a collision in Co Wexford.

Two people have been hospitalised with serious injuries and a man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a collision in Co Wexford.

Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving as two people hospitalised with serious injuries

The two-car crash happened at The Leap in Clonroche at around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

A man and woman, both in their 50s, who were travelling in one of the cars were taken by ambulance to Wexford General Hospital.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving.

He has since been released from custody and is due to appear before Gorey District Court in October.

The N30 was closed last night but has reopened this morning.

Online Editors