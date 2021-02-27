Man arrested in Roscommon following seizure of €123,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis

4.5kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €90,000 was found along with a further 470g of cocaine with an approximate street value of €33,000

A man was arrested following a search operation in Roscommon that uncovered €123,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis.

At around 10pm last Friday night, gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a property at Lanesboro Road. The search operation was carried out under “Operation Tara”.

During the course of the search, a total of 4.5kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €90,000 was found. Along with that, a further 470g of cocaine with an approximate street value of €33,000 was also discovered.

All of the drugs were seized and have been subsequently sent for analysis.

A man in his twenties was arrested at the scene by gardaí. He is now currently being detained at the Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act of 1996.

The investigation remains ongoing.

