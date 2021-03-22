Man arrested in relation to suspicious approach of girl (4) in Midlands town

A man has been arrested in relation to the random suspicious approach of a four-year-old girl in a Midlands town last night.

Gardai were alerted to the incident in the Tullamore area of Offaly at around 6pm and rushed to the scene.

They had received reports of a male approaching the child in the Arden View estate before being confronted by locals.

A man, aged in his 30s, was later arrested in relation to the incident and is currently being held at Tullamore garda station.

Sources said that the individual in custody is not known to the child and the incident appears to be random.

He can be questioned for up to 24 hours before he must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí in Offaly are investigating an alleged incident that took place just after 6pm, Sunday 21st March, 2021 at Arden View in Tullamore.

“A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with this incident and he is currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

Online Editors